Landmark Baggot Street pub guiding at €1m

With the construction of its new headquarters at Fitzwilliam 27 now almost completed, the ESB is seeking a buyer for the landmark premises of Larry Murphy’s on nearby Lower Baggot Street.

While the pub has not traded for some time, with a long-standing reputation as one of Dublin’s most popular licensed premises, coupled with its location in the city’s core central business district, it is expected to interest those parties looking to take advantage of a post-pandemic trading opportunity. The property is being offered to the market by John Hughes of CBRE at a guide price of €1 million.

Located at 43-44 Lower Baggot Street, and at the junction of Fitzwilliam Street Lower, the property is beside the headquarters of the Department of Health at Miesian Plaza, and within a short stroll of the headquarters of both the ESB and Slack Technologies at the newly developed Fitzwilliam 27 and 28 office scheme. The pub premises is also located close to the new European headquarter campus of US technology giant LinkedIn, which is under construction at Wilton Park, and the respective European offices of Google, Facebook and Twitter.

Larry Murphy’s is also close to the Aviva Stadium and was synonymous, prior to its closure, as a meeting point before rugby international matches. It is also convenient to St Stephen’s Green and to the retail precinct in and around Grafton Street. A number of the city’s best hotels are close by including the Shelbourne, the Merrion, the Dylan and the Fitzwilliam.

The property comprises a substantial four-storey over-basement licensed premises of 465sq m (about 5,000sq ft) and consists of a lounge bar at ground floor and basement levels, galley kitchen, cellar storage with office accommodation on the upper three floors. The pub premises, which has not traded for several years, is fitted out in a traditional style but would require refurbishment before reopening for trade.

The upper floor offices have two separate entrance points from Lower Baggot Street and Fitzwilliam Street Lower and offer additional rental income potential. The top floor office is let under a long lease and the tenant is not affected by the sale.