Industrial building and offices in Cork for €1.55m
Property extending to over 28,000sq ft includes production area and two-storey office
The property is located in the IDA Business and Technology Park on Model Farm Road in Cork
An industrial and office investment in the IDA Business and Technology Park on Model Farm Road in Cork is quoting €1.55 million through agent QRE Real Estate Advisers.
The property – being sold with vacant possession – has 2,663sq m (28,670sq ft) of space.
This includes a production area of 1,756sq m (18,900sq ft) and a two-storey office block at the front of 908sq m (9,769sq ft).
The site includes 85 car-parking spaces.