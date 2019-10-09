Frascati Centre fully open following €30m upgrade

The Frascati Centre at Blackrock in south Dublin has now fully opened following the completion of a €30 million programme of extension and refurbishment.

The centre has doubled in size and now has more than 170,000sq ft for retail and other uses. While the scheme’s anchor tenants include Marks & Spencer, Aldi and Debenhams, its retail offering also comprises Vodafone, Boots, Bannon Jewellers, Vienna Shoes, Bookstation, Pamela Scott, Serena Boutique, Sun Bear Gelato, Health Store and Murrays Mobile.

The Frascati Centre’s new, dedicated restaurant hub includes Five Guys, Cafe Nero, Kays Kitchen, McDonalds, and M&S Cafe with more to come. The space at the hub boasts panoramic views over Dublin Bay.

The centre also offers Ireland’s first dedicated health and beauty quarter which includes a flagship new Peter Marks, a gents’ grooming/pampering studio at Sugar Daddy’s, sugar coated manicures, Sisu Aesthetics Clinic beauty alongside Blackrock Medical Centre, the Yoga Hub and a gym.

Commenting on the opportunity the Frascati Centre offers for future occupiers, John Bruder of Burlington Real Estate, said: “ The diversity of what is on offer at Frascati is central to a strategy of attracting customers to visit retail outlets despite the prevalence of online shopping in modern culture. While customers are finding online shopping convenient for various purposes, our food and beverage space and high-end health and beauty quarter along with modern leisure and medical facilities ensure visitors get an experience here that they cannot get through online shopping.”

CBRE and Cushman and Wakefield are the joint letting agents for Frascati. The Frascati Centre project is being undertaken by Burlington Real Estate on behalf of Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager.