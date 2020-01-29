Dublin 15 manufacturing facility sold for just under €2.9m

The former Rennicks manufacturing facility in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 has been sold for just short of its asking price of €2.9 million.

Located in Kilbride, the property comprises two buildings covering a combined area of 8,933sq m ( 96,154 sq ft) on a 6.1 acre (2.47 hectare) site with substantial potential for expansion or redevelopment, subject to planning permission. Despite its countryside setting, the property is just nine minutes’ drive time from the M50 motorway and just 15 minutes from Dublin Port Tunnel.

Building 1 comprises 6,640sq m ( 71,472sq ft) and is laid out in a range of manufacturing workshops with storage and dispatch areas, a large canteen and offices.

Building 2 includes 2,293sq m (24,682sq ft) which is made up of a combination of production areas on both ground and first floors together with the main administrative offices for the facility, located at the front of the site.

Among the facility’s key attractions is the abundance of car parking with 96 spaces split between the forecourt area and a barrier-controlled car park to the side of Building 1. To the rear is a 33m- deep yard with a 28m-deep yard to the side. The building also benefits from an onsite sub-station and a greenfield site in the rear corner offering expansion potential.

The sale of the property was handled by industrial property specialist agent, Harvey.