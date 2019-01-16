D1 refurbishment opportunity with mixed-use zoning for €500,000

Parnell St building extending to 2,580sq ft is opposite Luas stop and near Ilac centre

Justin Comiskey
The building is about 70 metres from O’Connell Street

The building is about 70 metres from O’Connell Street

 

A refurbishment opportunity with mixed-use zoning at 86 Parnell Street in Dublin 1 is on the market for more than €500,000 through Knight Frank.

The property, about 70 metres from O’Connell Street, is opposite a Luas stop and close to the Ilac centre.

It extends to 240sq m (2,581sq ft), sits on a site of 0.026 acres and previously housed a taxi business on the ground floor and two three-bedroom apartments overhead.

The property is zoned “objective Z5: city centre” under the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022 with permissible uses including residential, restaurant, hotel, shop and takeaway.