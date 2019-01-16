Dublin 6 office building investment opportunity for €1.75m

A former parochial hall converted to office use in Harold’s Cross is fresh to the investment market at €1.75 million through agent CBRE.

The building is fully let and produces an annual rent roll of €133,500 which equates to a net initial yield of 7.3 per cent. It is let under a 25-year lease from December 2001 to accountants and business advisers PKF O’Connor, Leddy & Holmes Ltd.

Dating from 1882, with cut-stone granite elevation, the building is in good condition throughout and extends to about 594sq m (6,393sq ft) over two floors and comes with 12 car-parking spaces.