Creditsafe signs for offices at Joyce’s Court on Dublin’s Talbot Street

Creditsafe, the online business credit reports provider, has relocated from Parkwest Business Campus to Dublin city centre.

The company has committed to 10-year lease assignment from head tenant, Smartbox, for the first floor in Block B, at Joyce’s Court on Talbot Street.

Creditsafe has agreed to pay a rent in the region of around €26 per sq ft (€279.86 per sq m) and € 2,500 per car space per annum for six car spaces, along with incentives.

Block B, Joyce’s Court comprises a six-storey over-basement office building extending to 2,577sq m (27,738sq ft).

Creditsafe’s accommodation is a flexible floor plate extending to 557sq m (5,995 sq ft) and consists of a mixture of predominantly open-plan office space, boardroom and executive offices fitted to a modern specification with raised-access floors, floor boxes wired for power, suspended ceiling tiles incorporating recessed lighting, full air conditioning, kitchenette facility and passenger lifts.

While Creditsafe’s decision to relocate to Joyce’s Court provides a boost to the Dublin 1 office market, it is also indicative of the growing demand among occupiers for turnkey fully fitted office suites.

Joyce’s Court is situated within close proximity to a wide range of public transport links including mainline rail services and Dart at Connolly Station, Busáras and the Luas red line.

Stephen Noonan of BNP Paribas Real Estate acted on behalf of head tenant Smartbox.