Citywest ready-to-go residential site for €12m

With its proven track record as a location of choice for the capital’s first-time home-buyers, the sale of a site with full planning permission for 98 new homes at Citywest is expected to attract strong interest.

Extending across a total area of 6.68 hectare (16.5 acres), the property at Citywest Avenue is being offered to the market by agent JLL at a guide price of €12 million.

There is scope for the prospective purchaser to increase the density of the development by seeking and securing permission for additional homes on the lands. While the existing planning approval provides for 59 houses and 39 duplexes and apartments on a 2.61 hectare (6.46 acre) portion of the site, a further 15 houses could be accommodated on 0.5 hectares (1.23 acre) adjacent to it subject to planning permission.

The remaining 3.565 hectares (8.81 acres) of zoned land to the east of the approved residential scheme includes five acres designated for the development of a new school. These have not been required to date by the Department of Education however, and offer potential, according to the selling agent, for a further residential development subject to planning.

The subject site is located on Citywest Avenue, and is positioned northeast of Citywest village and west of the Luas red line stop at Cheeverstown.

Citywest is an established residential and commercial location, and is well catered for in terms of local amenities with schools. shopping, parks and ready access to public transport and the national road and motorway network.

Andrew Long of JLL says: “With planning permission already in place for a substantial residential scheme on a portion of the lands and with further potential to add more housing units, this is the kind of site that we believe will hold strong appeal for developers.”