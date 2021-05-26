Malahide lands with planning for 13 high-end homes for sale by tender

Developers and housebuilders involved in the delivery of homes aimed at the upper end of Dublin’s residential market should be interested in a 1.49 hectare (3.68 acre) site which is being offered for sale by way of tender by agent CBRE.

Located within a short walk of Malahide Castle, the permission is for 13 detached houses ranging in size from 336sq m (3,616sq ft) to 419sq m (4,510sq ft). A feasibility study prepared by Declan Brassil & Co suggests the site could accommodate a higher number of units subject to planning permission.

The subject property’s appeal to developers should be enhanced by the long-standing and proven demand for high-end housing in Malahide and its environs. The nearby Streamstown Wood scheme, for example, recorded sale prices of between €1.3 million and €1.4 million in the period from 2017 to December 2019 for houses of a similar size to those proposed for the subject site. There are currently a number of residential developments ongoing within the immediate area, including Brookwood and Oak Park.

Malahide has long been acknowledged as one of Dublin’s most sought-after coastal locations and boasts a wide range of amenities. Malahide village is home to a wide array of shops, boutiques, cafes and award-winning restaurants including Bon Appetit and The Greedy Goose.

The coast road, which leads to Portmarnock, offers picturesque walks and scenic views to Lambay Island and Ireland’s Eye. There is also a wealth of recreational and leisure facilities available, including water sports, sailing, golf clubs, tennis clubs, rugby and GAA.

The area is well served by public transport with Malahide Dart station providing regular Dart and commuter train services to Dublin city centre. Several Dublin Bus routes connect Malahide to the city, while the M1 and M50 motorways are both in close proximity.

Darragh Deasy of CBRE’s development land division says: “We expect to see strong appetite for this site given its fantastic location and planning permission for 13 detached homes. The site is perfectly positioned within walking distance of Malahide Castle and in close proximity to Malahide village.”