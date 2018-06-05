Citywest Business Campus office units for sale for €5.4m

Eight own-door office units at Citywest Business Campus in Dublin are on the market for more than €5.4 million through agent JLL.

This multi-let office investment, at 4075 Kingswood Road, produces rent of €410,342 which reflects a net initial yield of 7 per cent.

This would rise to 7.8 per cent if a vacant unit is let and could rise even further as the agent suggests some of the units are under-rented.

In addition, three of the seven tenants have recently agreed deals to renew their leases on expiry of their existing agreements.

High standard

The eight units for sale, which are finished to a high standard throughout, have a combined 2,238sq m (24,085sq ft) with individual sizes from 174sq m (1,875sq ft) up to 402sq m (4,325sq ft).

Citywest, on a 350-acre site, in one of southwest Dublin’s premier business parks whose tenants include United Drug, Lufthansa, Adobe and SAP. It is located just off the N7, has a Luas service and offers easy access to the M50.