Bray residential development opportunity guiding €1.7m

Agent McGovern Estates is guiding a price of €1.7 million for an interesting residential development opportunity in the seaside town of Bray, Co Wicklow.

Located at 14 Sidmonton Road, “San Remo” had, until recently, operated as a nursing home for up to 51 residents, serving Bray and its surrounding area for over 35 years.

Extending to 960sq m (10,329sq ft), the property currently comprises 20 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

A feasibility study prepared by Reddy Architecture & Urbanism in advance of the sale indicates the property has the potential to accommodate between six and 21 residential units, depending on the unit type and whether some of the existing structures are retained or not.

Maximum density

The maximum density proposed in this report suggests the apartment mix would be made up of six one-bed units of 48sq m and 15 two-bed units of 78sq m. An alternative option suggests the refurbishment of the two original houses alongside the development of four three-storey terraced residential homes of 184sq m.

The subject property is located within an area designated as RE (existing residential) under the Bray Municipal District Local Area Plan 2018. This provides for “house improvements, alterations and extensions and appropriate infill residential development in accordance with the principles of good design and protection of existing residential amenity”.

While San Remo is located on Sidmonton Road, it also has the benefit of access from Loretto Avenue. Sidmonton Road would be considered as a highly desirable location both in itself and owing to its immediate proximity to Sidmonton Park and Bray’s renowned Victorian-era seafront promenade. The property also sits within a short walk of Bray Dart station and Bray main street.