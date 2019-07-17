Blackrock Village Centre offices a compelling offer at €31.50 per sq ft

Companies seeking a high-profile, yet cost-efficient headquarter location in the capital will be interested in a long-term leasing opportunity at the Blackrock Village Centre in south Dublin.

Agent BNP Paribas Real Estate is quoting a rent of €31.50 per sq ft for office space and €2,250 per car space at the scheme, in advance of its availability for occupation in the first quarter of 2020. The rent being sought should prove attractive to prospective occupiers, equating as it does to approximately half the rate being currently demanded just 6km away in the prime areas of Dublin’s central business district.

Located at the entrance to the property formerly known as Blackrock Shopping Centre, the offices extend across a total area of 16,833sq ft (1,564sq m), and are distributed across the first, second and third floors of the building. While the letting agent says the space would provide an “ideal HQ with excellent branding opportunities”, it can accommodate requirements ranging from 5,102sq ft to 16,833sq ft (474sq m to 1,564sq m).

The offices can be accessed via a dedicated ground-floor entrance to the front of the centre with a high-speed passenger lift that also provides access to the secure underground car park where designated car spaces are available. All three floors are bright open-plan floor plates, which can be adapted to suit occupier requirements.

The offices, which are undergoing an extensive refurbishment, are located at the front of the Blackrock Village Centre, offering the occupier uninterrupted views onto Frascati Road and across Dublin Bay.

The scheme’s new specification will include raised-access floors, exposed ceilings with acoustic treatment to the slab, LED lighting incorporating local PIR detectors, VRF air conditioning, a high-speed passenger lift, toilets with shower facilities on each floor level, access control system and fire alarm. The external facade will also be modernised to include floor-to-ceiling glazing to the front of the offices.

Landlord Aviva is also in the process of refurbishing the retail element of the Blackrock Village Centre. This will include a major internal upgrade of the common areas involving the realignment of circulation areas, new mall coverings and a new contemporary glazed roof.

As well as these ongoing refurbishment works, Aviva has also recently agreed terms to Zurich for the letting of Trident House (1,690 sq m) and a pre-let to Zurich Life Assurance PLC of the adjacent Enterprise House (6,500 sq m) which is nearing practical completion.