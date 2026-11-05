Nathan Collins returns to Irish squad for Nations League games against Austria and Kosovo

Republic of Ireland captain Nathan Collins is back in the squad named by Heimir Hallgrímsson on Thursday morning. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

After being ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s opening Nations League games through injury, captain Nathan Collins is back in the squad named by Heimir Hallgrímsson on Thursday morning for the final round of games in the campaign against Austria and Kosovo.

Attacking midfielder Harvey Vale also returns to the set-up having successfully completed his own rehabilitation from injury, while goalkeeper Mark Travers take the place of Gavin Bazunu who has missed Bolton Wanderers’ last two matches with a thigh issue.

Southampton’s Finn Azaz is in the squad too, ending speculation about his willingness to carry on playing for Ireland after events surrounding the games against Israel in September and October.

There’s no return yet for midfielder Josh Cullen who has played just 45 minutes for Burnley this season after a 10 month absence following knee surgery.

Ireland play Austria in Linz on Saturday week before wrapping up their campaign against Kosovo in Dublin the following Tuesday. They are currently third in their group, three points adrift of leaders Austria and behind Kosovo on goal difference.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Max O’Leary (West Bromwich Albion), Mark Travers (Everton).

Defenders: Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), John Egan (Hull City), Liam Kitching (Sheffield United), Jimmy Dunne (QPR), Jake O’Brien (Everton), James Abankwah (Watford), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Liam Scales (Celtic).

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Bosun Lawal (Stoke City), Harvey Vale (QPR), Finn Azaz (Southampton).

Forwards: Troy Parrott (Real Betis), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Tom Cannon (Sheffield United), Jack Moylan (Cardiff City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Lincoln City), Rocco Vata (Watford).