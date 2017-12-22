Ciarán Hancock’s Christmas Business Quiz

1. Which famous Dublin institution reopened its doors to customers in November following a €12 million makeover that lasted almost 1,000 days?

2. Who is the new chief executive of Irish energy group Mainstream Renewables?

3. What is the name of the new start-up established by Storyful founder and former RTÉ journalist Mark Little and his co-founder Áine Kerr earlier this year?

4. What rate of stamp duty was introduced on Irish commercial property in Budget 2018?

5. The Luas tram system in Dublin got an cross-city extension this year. Which company operates the light rail network?

6. Which city pipped Dublin on a drawing of lots in the bidding to host the European Banking Authority?

7. Which media assets is The Irish Times DAC proposing to acquire next year, subject to regulatory approvals being received?

8. How much had been paid by lenders in redress and compensation by mid-December as part of the Central Bank of Ireland’s tracker mortgage examination?

9. What is the official ministerial title of Fine Gael TD Michael D’arcy?

10. Which music recognition app did Apple announce it was buying in December?

11. What was AIB’s debut share price at the time of its IPO in Dublin and London in May?

12. This year, who was the first winner of the Irish Times Business Person of the Month award in association with KPMG?

13. Name the four people pictured

14. How much in revenues did Facebook channel through its Irish subsidiary last year?

15. According to the Central Bank of Ireland, as of mid December, how much had been paid in redress and compensation by lenders in Ireland to those impacted by the tracker mortgage scandal?

16. Who was the best remunerated chief executive of an Iseq 20 company in 2016?

17. What was the IPO price of Irish glass and metal containers group Ardagh’s shares when they floated in New York in March?

18. How much did Tullow Oil raise - in dollars - in a rights issue in April?

19. What Irish whiskey brand was launched by Diageo this year?

20. Which firm was named company of the year at the Technology Ireland software industry awards?

21. Which member of the Independent News & Media board did not support the re-election of its chairman Leslie Buckley at its AGM in ?

22. How much did Cairn Homes pay to buy nine acres of land from RTÉ?

23. Which airline began operating transatlantic services this year from Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports?

24. How much will 45 senior managers at Eir share on completion of the company’s takeover by French businessman Xavier Niel?

25. How much in extra funding did the Data Protection Commissioner receive in Budget 2018?

26. In October, who won the 2017 EY Entrepreneur of the Year award in Ireland?

27. What is VHI’s share of the Irish health insurance market?

28. What did Peter Bellew do before becoming COO of Ryanair?

29. What function does NewERA perform on behalf of the State?

30. What will the new US federal corporate tax rate be under new legislation passed by Congress this month?

