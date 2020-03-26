Building may stop, the dangers to our privacy and Revenue’s volte face

Multinationals could halt building in the Republic, sources suggested on Wednesday, as work continued on high-profile projects such as the National Children’s Hospital and Grangegorman university site. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

In her weekly column Karlin Lillington wonders where is the balance between privacy and social benefit in the war against Covid-19?

Cantillon tell us that the Revenue, contrary to its nature, is shooting money out first and asking questions later and why building work will continue.

From meditation to MoMa, there are countless resources online to keep you occupied, says WebLogger Marie Boran.

Gyms are out of the question, so Ciara O’Brien reviews the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle.The government has announced new restrictions on personal movement and businesses, and also gave details of new measures to help those left out of pocket by the outbreak. What does it all mean for you? We ask Conor Pope on our Confronting Coronavirus podcast.

Olive Keogh meets the new Irish technology companies which may play a key strategic role in disease prevention and she also come across some meat-free sauces that aim to pack a big flavour punch

In our Inside Business podcastJoe Brennan and Mark Paul join host Laura Slattery to discuss the evolving economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Plus Cork native Emer Downing joins Laura on the line from her home in Bergamo, Italy, to speak about daily life under lockdown.

