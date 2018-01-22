Billionaires and inequality, a lack of wit among Brexiteers, and Iseq pension deficits

As the great and good of business, science and politics prepare to gather for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos this week, Oxfam has published a report highlighting a surge in the number of new billionaires created last year and the growing levels of inequality in society. Joe Brennan has the details.

Higher bond yields and bullish stock markets helped drive down pension deficits at Iseq-listed companies by more than 50 per cent last year, according to data from Mercer. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports

In his weekly column, Chris Johns suggests that Brexiteers don’t have the wit to fully comprehend the EU’s negotiating position on the UK’s exit from the union. He suggests that their tactic to divide-and-conquer the EU member states simply won’t work.