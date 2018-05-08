Aughinish situation still ‘critical’, call to reject ICG remuneration report and tough times for those in their 20s

Business minister Heather Humphreys has warned that the situation regarding Aughinish Alumina in Limerick remains “critical” as she held a series of meetings with senior figures in the Trump administration including commerce secretary Wilbur Ross. Suzanne Lynch reports from Washington.

Share advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that shareholders in Irish Continental Group (ICG) reject the company’s remuneration report due to a “continued lack of disclosure” on annual bonus awards. Peter Hamilton has the details.

Cairn Homes, one of Ireland’s largest homebuilders, is planning to build 320 residential properties on its Griffith Avenue site in Dublin 9. Peter Hamilton reports.

Urgent steps need to be taken to address the accelerating cost of insurance claims, Insurance Ireland will tell an Oireachtas Committee on Tuesday, writes Peter Hamilton. In its submission to the committee on business, enterprise and innovation, industry body Insurance Ireland said it was “determined to bring sorely needed reform to Irish claims costs”.

Broadcaster Racing UK’s parent Racecourse Media Group (RMG) has taken a minority stake in Irish start-up Boscabet, reports Barry O’Halloran Boscabet has begun rolling out digital betting information displays in bookies and on UK racecourses, where its new system for the new British Tote - Britbet - will go live this year.

Food delivery service Deliveroo has launched a free insurance package for its delivery agents, or riders, in Ireland costing the company almost €11.3 million this year. Peter Hamilton reports.

Peter also tells us that a Monaghan-baseddesign, engineering and manufacturing company plans to create 100 jobs following a €46 million investment.

In her weekly column Laura Slattery looks at how much it costs to make top-class TV drama and why RTÉ will never produce a Game of Thrones.

Fiona Reddan ponders why 20-somethings have it so tough and what, exactly, can they do about it.

Dominic Coyle’s Q&A answers your thorniest personal finance questions and this week tackles the issue of making a financial provision for the guardian of a reader’s children.

Proinsias O’Mahony on how investors should respond to bubble trouble in the markets and asks is Apple running out of ideas and how Elon Musk should have addressed Tesla investors’concerns.

And in Me and My Money, Joe Aherne managing director of ReganStein tells us how he saves it and spends it.

Stay up to date: sign up to our business news alerts here and our Business Today daily email news digest here.