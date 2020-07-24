FenuHealth co-founder makes student entrepreneur awards final

Kate Madden, co-founder of FenuHealth, is just one of seven people to make it to the finals of the Global Student Entrepreneurs competition, beating more than 1,500 other applicants from over 50 other countries in the process.

The prestigious awards, which began in 1998, is for students who own and operate a business while still attending college or university. The competition aims to support student entrepreneurs to scale their business further.

Ms Madden (20), who co-founded FenuHealth with her sister Annie (18) in 2015 while both were still at school is the only woman to make the finals, which will be held virtually next week due to the Covid crisis.

The first place winner of the competition receives $25,000 (€21,560) with prizes of $10,000 and $5,000 for the next two runners-up.

Ms Madden, who is currently studying for a BSc in food marketing and entrepreneurship at University College Cork (UCC), told The Irish Times she was delighted to make the finals.

She said that while Fenuhealth saw a 7 per cent dip in revenues at the height of the Covid-19 crisis, business has “bounced back again as the racing industry started to resume.”

FenuHealth, which is headquartered in Co Meath, produces powdered supplements which are added to feed to help prevent and resolve stomach problems in horses and ponies, a common issue.

The business was built on work done by the co-founders as transition-year students taking part in the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition. It now trades internationally and counts five royal families among its customers.