AbbVie’s €572m exposure, State to buy green and climate change and the office

US pharmaceuticals giant AbbVie is working with its lawyers and tax advisers on ways of getting around an unexpected €572 million Irish stamp duty exposure it has been left with in relation to its planned takeover of Dublin-domiciled peer Allergan, according to sources. Joe Brennan has the details.

The State is to change how it buys goods and services in a bid to drive more environmentally-friendly practices. Kevin’Sullivan reports

Irish pensions, which lag in the international rankings when it comes to sustainability, need urgent reform as the ratio of workers to retirees is set to fall dramatically over the next three decades, according to human resources consultancy Mercer. Joe Brennan reports.

Deutsche Bank has appointed a long-time senior Irish executive with the group, Mary Campbell, writes Joe Brennan, as the head of its operation in Ireland after previous incumbent Fiona Gallagher quit to head US banking giant Wells Fargo’s European arm from Dublin.

US online dentistry platform SmileDirectClub is to begin offering its services to Irish customers from Wednesday, opening two shops and linking customers with licensed Irish dentists and orthodontists. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Irish-Danish technology developer Whispr is one of a number of companies backed by Aer Lingus owner International Airlines Group (IAG) in its latest support programme for start-ups, writes Barry O’Halloran

Pilita Clark woners how climate change action will change the way we work

