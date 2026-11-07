Tesco looks to open shop at Comans pub in Rathgar village

British supermarket group Tesco is poised to open a shop at the former Comans pub in Rathgar village, which has been shut for many years following a dispute within the family owners.

It is understood that Tesco is in advanced negotiations to acquire the site, which has a large car park at the rear.

A deal is yet to be signed off but if an agreement is reached, Tesco will move to secure permission for a change of use from planners to open a store in the building of the pub.

A number of other bidders are believed to have expressed an interest in the property.

Tesco is expected to retain the exterior to maintain the heritage of the building, which is located on Terenure Road East and is opposite a SuperValu shop owned by Musgrave.

The retailer already has stores in nearby Terenure and Rathmines villages, and an outlet in Rathgar would boost its presence in this affluent part of south Dublin.

No comment was available from Tesco.

The pub was opened in the late 1950s by Patrick Coman and his wife Mary. The family traded from there for almost half a century until a legal dispute arose with their sons and it has been shut for many years.

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The family also owned the pub next door, called Bottlers Bank, which was a former bank branch and continues to trade.

In 2022, Agar Commercial Property sought offers in excess of €1.25 million for the car park behind the pub, which was said to have potential for the development of 18 apartments. No deal for the site was secured.

The family also operated a wholesale drinks business, which was merged with a Heineken subsidiary in 2016.

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The site originally contained a grocery store with a small pub at the front. There was also previously a restaurant operating above the restaurant.

Tesco’s Irish operation increased its pretax profits last year by 8.6 per cent to €211.6 million, latest accounts show.

The retailer has 194 outlets in the Republic at present, with another four due to open by the end of 2026. This means it is set to open its 200th Irish store early in the new year.