Mark Walsh gets the nod to team up with Mange Tout in Aintree highlight

Jack Kennedy rides Mange Tout on the way to winning the Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree in April. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty

Gordon Elliott has called on jockey Mark Walsh to team up with the Grade One winner Mange Tout at Aintree on Saturday.

Mange Tout lines up in the Grade Two William Hill Molyneux Hurdle at the same course and distance she scored over during last April’s Grand National festival.

Jack Kennedy rode the filly on all four of her starts last season although ground conditions ruled her out of an intended return to action at Down Royal a week ago.

Kennedy is suspended on Saturday, as is Danny Gilligan, and Walsh gets the hotseat in a race that is minus the potential Champion Hurdle contender Mydaddypaddy but does contain the high-class Alexei.

The campaign has yet to take off for Walsh, the 40-year-old Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle-winning rider who was a mainstay of JP McManus’s operation for years until Harry Cobden was appointed the champion owner’s number one for this season.

Walsh has ridden four winners in Ireland to date from 48 rides. He was fifth on last year’s table with 40.

Dan Skelton confirmed he has Champion Hurdle ambitions with Mydaddypaddy, but he wasn’t prepared to put them to a first test of the season on watered ground despite saddling a couple of winners at Aintree on Friday.

“He is the one I have to be triple cautious with,” he said. “At the end of the day, it is watered ground and not natural. They have done a phenomenal job and his participation or not is no reflection on the efforts they have made.”

It leaves Alexei, fourth in last season’s Champion Hurdle, as the likely big threat to Mange Tout. With regular rider Brendan Powell sidelined through injury, his owner has turned to Cobden to fill in.

“We’ll know where we stand afterwards. This time last year Alexei had only had a couple of races, and we were still in handicaps. It would be nice if he could keep progressing like last year, but there are no guarantees in life,” said his owner, Garth Broom.

In flat racing news, Joseph O’Brien was out of luck in this week’s Melbourne Cup but has another shot at Group One glory at Flemington on Saturday morning.

Omni Man during trackwork at Werribee Racecourse, Australia, last week. Photograph: George Sal/Getty

Dylan Browne McMonagle partners Omni Man in the 10-furlong Champions Stakes, due off at 6.10 Irish time. Third to Melbourne Cup hero Point Of Law in the Geelong Cup on his last start, Omni Man faces some of Australia’s best middle-distance talent.

Earlier on the Flemington card, the Irish partnership also competes with Defiantly in a Group Three Handicap, the Queen Elizabeth Stakes (off at 2.50). Defiantly was ruled out of the Melbourne Cup after failing a veterinary exam last weekend.

Aidan O’Brien’s focus is closer to home this weekend and he runs three fillies in one of Saturday’s Listed contests at Doncaster.

Ryan Moore has opted for Moments Of Joy, a daughter of Justify who spent much of the summer on pacemaker duty for her classic winning stable companion Diamond Necklace.

O’Brien is just over £160,000 (about €192,000) ahead of Andrew Balding in the British trainers’ championship, a contest that runs up to the end of the year. O’Brien has won the title eight times in all.