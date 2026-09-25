Accenture’s Irish profits and BNY buys its Dublin HQ

The five-star Ballyfin country house in Co Laois is back in profit and booked out for next year's Ryder Cup at Adare Manor. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

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New European transparency rules have forced some of the world’s largest companies, including Accenture, Murdoch family-controlled News Corporation and data centre giant Digital Realty, to disclose previously unavailable financial information about their Irish operations. Killian Woods reports on the filings.

The company that operates the five-star country house at Ballyfin in Co Laois returned to profit last year amid strong bookings from American and domestic visitors, and the impact of securing its first Michelin star. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

US financial services giant BNY has agreed to buy its new Irish headquarters in Dublin’s south docklands from its landlord, developer Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group. Joe Brennan has the details.

Joe also has an in-depth interview with Dermot McDonogh, the Irishman who is global chief financial officer with BNY.

In our Agenda feature, Eoin Burke-Kennedy looks at whether our move to a national living wage is threatening the viability of Irish SMEs.

In his column, Eoin examines the issue that keeps Simon Harris awake at night. Read it here.

VitHit founder Gary Lavin has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for August, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland. The company was acquired by British soft drinks firm Nichols for €75 million during the month.

Irish credit unions have topped €1 billion in mortgage loans for the first time, following strong growth in recent years amid an easing of sector lending constraints by regulators, according to the Irish League of Credit Unions. Joe Brennan reports.

Greystar, the US-based property investment group, has closed the sale of its Quayside Quarter apartment development in Dublin’s north docklands to German property investor Quantum Immobilien for €180 million. Ian Curran has the details.

The value of Irish mortgage approvals rose 15.3 per cent on the year to €1.7 billion in August, driven by first-time buyers, according to Banking and Payments Federation Ireland. Joe Brennan reports.

Cutting taxes on renovating vacant buildings could boost housing supply by restoring them to use, says the Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

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