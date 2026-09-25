The Irish Times Business Person of the Month: Gary Lavin, founder VitHit

Gary Lavin, founder of VitHit, has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for August

VitHit founder Gary Lavin has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for August, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

The company was acquired by British soft drinks firm Nichols, the maker of Vimto, for €75 million during the month.

VitHit was founded in 2001 by Lavin, a former professional rugby player, who decided that people were consuming too much sugar and saw a gap in the drinks market.

After two years of research and development, VitHit was launched and grew with zero external investment up to this deal. The company recorded more than €26 million in sales last year with more than 40 million bottles of its drinks sold annually.

The deal was completed on a debt-free and cash-free basis.

Lavin, a finalist in last year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards, was the majority owner of the company. Members of his family also owned stakes in the business.

He said he was proud of what he and the team has achieved over 25 years and said he considered Nichols “the ideal partner to support the next stage of the brand’s development”.

“Nichols brings proven brand-building expertise, strong customer relationships and significant commercial capabilities, while sharing our long-term approach to growth. We are excited about the opportunities this creates for VitHit, its colleagues, customers and consumers,” Lavin said.

The company has retained VitHit’s Dublin office, but Lavin has stepped away from the business. Nichols expects annual synergies of more than €1 million a year from the deal.