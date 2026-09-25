Is the move to a national living wage slowly choking Irish SMEs?

2026 was meant to be year when the minimum wage was scrapped and replaced by a new living wage. The latter is defined as a level of income that covers basic necessities such as food, housing and utilities.

We never got there. Instead, we have a fractious debate between worker advocates demanding relief from the high cost of living and business groups warning of severe labour cost pressures.

It’s hard to argue with either side. Ireland is an extremely high-cost country. Every barometer bears that out. Navigating it on low wages is treacherous.

By the same token, small businesses, particularly those in retail and hospitality, have seen their cost base explode. A recent survey suggests cumulative costs on small businesses have jumped 44 per cent in the past three years.

In trying to fix a cost-of-living crisis, the Government has inadvertently created a cost-of-doing-business crisis, one retailer said.

We’ve no reliable data on business closures here. Many small businesses don’t go insolvent they just shut up shop. The number of businesses each year that cease to register for VAT or for employee taxes would give us a better read but the Government doesn’t release these figures.

In 2022, the then minister for enterprise Leo Varadkar announced a plan to lift the minimum wage to the living wage.

You can estimate the living wage in a number of ways.

The Government chose to define it as 60 per cent of the median wage, eschewing an alternative option which links it to the cost of an average basket of goods and services.

Cynics say the Government knew tying anything to prices here would not be a good idea.

But what constitutes a living wage varies by household type, tax paid, benefits received and ultimately what policymakers consider a “decent wage” to be.

Varadkar set a four-year timeline for the transition and front-loaded some of the increase with the minimum wage being hiked by 7.6 per cent to €11.30 per hour in 2023 and by 12.4 per cent to €12.70 in 2024.

The increase in 2024 was almost six times the rate of inflation that year.

For many businesses here that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. It came in the aftermath of an energy price shock and as other changes to employment law including statutory sick pay added to overheads. Auto-enrolment has added to costs since.

Amid the furore, Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke in 2025 announced a three-year delay to the introduction of the living wage, pushing the target date out from 2026 to 2029.

Arguments over the minimum wage are roughly the same wherever you go.

Business groups insist that increases over and above inflation prompt firms to stop hiring, reduce staff hours or lay off workers, moves that rebound negatively on low-paid workers themselves, the cohort governments are trying to protect.

They also claim that where businesses can’t cut back they are forced to pass on increases to consumers in the form of higher prices, adding to inflation and the cost of living, necessitating further hikes in the minimum wage in a kind of negative feedback loop.

Advocates say increases in the minimum wage are the best way to keep people above the poverty line. And because minimum-wage employees tend to spend the entirety of their income on necessities, the money flows straight back out into the economy, acting as an economic stimulus.

The Low Pay Commission here is recommending a further 79 cent increase next year, which would bring the current rate from €14.15 per hour to €14.94.

There have been calls by the Small Firms’ Association and the Irish Small and Medium Enterprises Association (Isme) to reject the recommendation.

There have been 12 increases in the minimum wage since 2015, lifting the rate by 64 per cent from €8.65 per hour to €14.15, while the consumer price index, the State’s official measure of inflation, has risen by 26 per cent.

If we had had the living wage as per Varadkar’s timeline, it would be €15.50 this year.

“It is important to annualise the actual minimum wage rate,” says Isme chairman Finbarr Filan.

“At the current rate of €14.15 [per hour] the annual cost for an employer for one full-time minimum-wage employee is €31,278.”

“That number excludes sick pay, auto-enrolment and holidays,” he says.

At €14.94 (the proposed rate for next year) the annualised income would be €33,025, he adds.

“This number is now the base rate for many jobs that would not have been typically seen as minimum-wage jobs. It is also leading to wage compression,” he says.

Many companies say increases to the minimum wage are making it harder to recruit entry-level jobs as it becomes financially difficult to justify creating roles for inexperienced workers.

The higher cost of labour has also been associated with a slowdown in graduate recruitment. The Big Four accounting firms (Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC) – which lead the so-called milk-round recruitment programmes – are said to have reduced their annual intake of graduates by at least 20 per cent.

Filan operates a convenience store in Sligo town. About 40 per cent of his staff are on the minimum wage. While he supports the idea of a minimum wage, he opposes annual increases that are ahead of inflation.

A report published this week by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) found that most of the minimum wage increases adopted since 2016 have had no impact on inflation bar the 2024 hike, which caused a 2.5 per cent lift in prices “in certain categories” such as hairdressing, takeaway coffee, takeaway meals and restaurant meals.

[ No inflationary impact from recent minimum wage rises, ESRI report findsOpens in new window ]

But businesses say the real impact of these wage increases are on hours worked.

“Many businesses are at a point where they are no longer able to pass on the costs to their customers due to the cost-of-living issues,” Filan says.

“Therefore, they must reduce internal costs. We see this with automated tills, self-check in, reduced opening hours, reduced product offerings.

“Many of these solutions result in fewer labour hours, which results in lower actual wages for minimum-wage workers.”

To cut costs, some hotels have moved to staff-free operations, with automatic check-in and check-out and no meals. Restaurants are now frequently closing for one or two days a week.

“All costs are cumulative, but labour can be reduced in convenience retail, refrigeration cannot,” Filan says.

A previous ESRI report indicated that minimum-wage increases led to a reduction in hours worked for some minimum-wage employees.

Up to 200,000 workers are estimated to be on the minimum wage in Ireland (unions say the figure is closer to 250,000).

This subset of the workforce is disproportionately made up of women, younger workers and people with disabilities. Most are employed in the retail, hospitality and service sectors.

[ Ibec asks Minister for Enterprise to reject proposed 79 cent increase to minimum wageOpens in new window ]

The rationale for moving to a living wage is to link “the wage floor” to actual wages in the economy, says Laura Bambrick, head of social policy and employment affairs at the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu).

“Regardless what you earn, we still all live in the same economy ... when I buy a pint of milk or rent a property I don’t pay a higher price than the minimum-wage worker does,” she says.

Ictu has called for a €1 increase in the minimum wage next year versus the Low Pay Commission’s 79 cent recommendation.

To approximate the living wage, the minimum wage should have gone up by 95 cent (instead of 65 cent) in 2026. The 30 cent disparity leaves minimum-wage workers €600 below the living wage threshold this year, Bambrick calculates.

Next year’s increase, if adopted, will leave them €900 below the threshold, she adds.

Bambrick claims the link between minimum-wage increases and reduced wages “isn’t as clear cut as employers are making out”.

“And this idea that it is increasing automation ... you’re as likely to use a self-service kiosk in McDonald’s in O’Connell Street as you are in Oklahoma in the US where the minimum wage is a fraction of what Ireland’s is.”

If minimum-wage hikes are pricing employees out of a job “why are 55 per cent of the near quarter of a million minimum-wage workers here employed in hospitality and retail? And year after year these sectors are looking for employment permits,” she says.

Bambrick also rejects the notion that increases in the minimum wage should be tied to inflation.

“That would mean you would never improve your circumstances, you would only get enough to stand still.”

She describes calls by business to stop or stall the increases as “blunt instruments” similar to the recent cut in VAT for hospitality.

“It benefits all businesses whether they are struggling or not ... Similarly it will be the big retail and hospitality businesses that will benefit most from delaying or stopping the move to a living wage,” she says.

Tom McDonnell, codirector of the Nevin Economic Research Institute, acknowledges that cost pressures on businesses need to be tackled.

“But keeping wages at the bottom of the distribution suppressed will just push vulnerable households further into poverty and deprivation given existing cost-of-living pressures and an inflation rate that will be in excess of 3 per cent next year,” he says.

“The living wage process has already been delayed from 2026 to 2029. It would be one thing if the low-pay sectors were struggling but we’ve actually experienced record employment growth across the economy – including the badly paid sectors – since 2019. This suggests scope to absorb higher wage costs.”

According to the Resolution Foundation, a UK think tank, the introduction of the minimum wage in the UK in 1999 has been “the single most successful economic policy in a generation”, raising the pay of the lowest-paid workers by more than £6,000 (€6,980) a year compared with their earnings simply rising in line with typical wages.

The minimum wage in Ireland is the second-highest of any country in the European Union, next to Luxembourg, but the same league table report noted that rents in Dublin were higher than any of the other capitals.

Retail Excellence Ireland wants the Government to reduce employers’ PRSI in Budget 2027, which it says will keep jobs while reducing costs on business.

It is calling for an employer PRSI band of 8 per cent on the first €36,000 of wages, falling to 5 per cent by 2029, alongside zero employer PRSI for workers under 25.

So much of the narrative around Ireland’s economy centres on multinationals when more than two-thirds of the workforce – 1.8 million workers – are employed in small and medium-sized firms (SMEs), many in micro enterprises, those with 10 staff or fewer.

The arguments for and against the move to a living wage and the impacts on labour costs are somewhat circular. Both sides agree that low-paid workers need protection. Both sides also agree that costs are too high for many small businesses.

Which bring us back to Ireland’s high-cost economy, which ultimately reflects the high cost of housing, energy, childcare and transport.

These costs have been allowed build up for decades and there is no easy fix.