EU rules shed light on scale of Accenture, News Corp and Digital Realty Irish operations

New European transparency rules have forced some of the world’s largest companies, including Accenture, Murdoch family-controlled News Corporation and data centre giant Digital Realty, to disclose previously unavailable financial information about their Irish operations.

An Irish Times analysis of the country-by-country reports has revealed consulting firm Accenture has reported accumulated earnings of $93.4 billion (€82 billion) across 23 Irish entities, which represented 72 per cent of its global accumulated earnings valued at $129.9 billion.

The European Union reporting directive has mandated multinationals with global revenues of more than €750 million to disclose specific financial data, including how much tax was paid in EU states and their pretax profits.

The Companies Registration Office (CRO) has begun to publish the disclosures made by companies, which have, in some cases for the first time, resulted in large multinationals with complex corporate structures spanning many subsidiaries reporting consolidated Irish finances.

Accenture’s accumulated earnings in Ireland are almost twice Apple’s $49 billion balance and nearly 24 times the $3.9 billion reported by Microsoft in Ireland.

Accenture is headquartered in Dublin and has 5,200 staff in Ireland, or 0.67 per cent of its global workforce, but its main leadership team, including chief executive Julie Sweet, are based in the US. Last year, these firms recorded combined revenues of $26.86 billion in the year that ended August 2025 and a pretax profit of $1.48 billion.

News Corporation, the Murdoch family-owned media group behind The Irish Sun, The Sunday Times and radio stations in the Wireless Group, has also reported consolidated earnings for Ireland.

The group, which has 16 entities in Ireland that hire 290 staff, has disclosed it made $52.6 million of revenue and $202,152 of pretax profit in Ireland in the year that ended June 29th, 2025. It paid no tax in the year.

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Digital Realty Trust Inc, one of the world’s largest data centre companies that has nine data centre sites in Ireland, has also shed light on the scale of its Irish operation in a transparency report.

The group, which has 124 staff in Ireland, said its 10 companies associated with Irish operations made $657.1 million of revenue in 2025, and recorded a pretax loss of $19.4 million.

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Food services firm Sysco, which employs 1,673 staff across six Irish companies, has disclosed it made $822.8 million in revenue and $45.2 million in pretax profits in the year that ended June 28, 2025.

A filing by data storage hardware firm Seagate Technology Holdings plc showed it has $844.4 million of accumulated earnings in Ireland. The Nasdaq-listed company has 29,672 staff worldwide. Its Irish operation only has seven staff and made $1.5 million in revenue last year.

Global education group Nord Anglia, which runs the most expensive private school in Ireland charging tuition fees of more than €25,000, reported its Irish operation made $14.3 million in revenue and a pretax loss of $1 million in the year that ended August 2025.

The filings have also shown the State’s reliance on a select number of multinationals for tens of billions of euro of corporation tax receipts.

[ Irish politicians got to have a go at Big Tech, but will anything change?Opens in new window ]

The reports published by the CRO said 25 firms have disclosed combined Irish cash-tax payments of €20.1 billion under new European Union transparency rules, with Apple and Microsoft accounting for 98 per cent of the total.

Further analysis of the reports found that 18 of the remaining companies – including Accenture, Bank of America, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Harvey Norman – contributed between six- and nine-figure sums totalling approximately €388 million between them. Five firms paid less than €100,000.