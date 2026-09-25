Competition watchdog carries out dawn raids on solar panel operators

The competition watchdog has carried out a series of dawn raids on solar panel operators as part of an investigation into anti-competitive behaviour and bid rigging within the sector.

The competition watchdog has carried out a series of dawn raids on solar panel operators as part of an investigation into anticompetitive behaviour and bid rigging within the sector.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said the searches of the businesses active in the solar panel industry were carried out by its authorised officers and Garda District Detective Units as well as local Gardaí.

It did not indicate which businesses were raided or where in the country they were based.

Under competition legislation the CCPC has the power to carry out unannounced searches of business premises and private homes with a search warrant issued by the District Court.

Typically it searches for information and evidence where it has reason to suspect that companies or individuals are not compliant with competition law.

In a statement it noted that such searches are commonly referred to as “dawn raids”.

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The CCPC is the statutory body responsible for the enforcement of competition law in Ireland, including investigating suspected cartel conduct such as bid-rigging, price fixing, market sharing and output restriction.

It described bid-rigging as a “serious form of cartel conduct” that occurs when businesses agree in advance how they will respond to a tender process, rather than competing independently.

The watchdog said that such conduct “may include agreeing who will win a contract, submitting cover bids, taking turns winning contracts or agreeing not to bid.”

“Effective competition is essential to supporting a strong, resilient and growing Irish economy. When businesses compete fairly, it drives innovation, supports economic growth and helps ensure that businesses, public bodies and consumers get the best possible value for money,” said commission member Úna Butler.

“While searches do not imply that any breach of competition law has occurred, the CCPC remains committed to fully investigating suspected bid-rigging to protect fair competition and consumers.”

The CCPC said that as this investigation is ongoing, it “cannot provide any further comment at this time”.

As part of its investigation the CCPC has also urged businesses and individuals who have evidence or information that may help it with its enquiries to come forward.

It said that it offers a confidential and anonymous information sharing website for whistleblowers at https://report.whistleb.com/en-GB/ccpc.

The CCPC also operates a Cartel Immunity Programme, in conjunction with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and an Administrative Leniency programme.

Individuals may avoid criminal prosecution and get immunity from, or reductions in, fines if they reveal their involvement in illegal activity and fully co-operate with a CCPC investigation.

It said that information could be shared in confidence with the cartels team by calling its Immunity and Leniency phoneline on 087 763 1378.