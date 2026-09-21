Grocery inflation rises over 4 per cent as summer ends

The latest figures also come on the back of years of sustained increases which have cost average Irish households well in excess of €3,000 when compared with the years leading up to the end of 2021. Photograph: Getty Images

Grocery inflation has edged up by almost half a percentage when compared with last month with the latest figures from Worldpanel by Numerator pointing to an annualised rate of increase of 4.3 per cent.

While such a hike may look insubstantial, when spread over the course of a year, it could see a household that spends €200 a week on groceries forced to spend close to €450 a year more than they were spending last year for the same products.

The latest figures also come on the back of years of sustained increases which have cost average Irish households well in excess of €3,000 when compared with the years leading up to the end of 2021.

The figures from the retail analysts point to take-home grocery sales increasing by 5.5 per cent over the four weeks to September 6th when compared to the same period last year.

The end of August’s warm weather continued into the back-to-school season, as Irish shoppers geared up for the return to routine with the changing seasons driving more frequent shopping trips and increased volume as families stocked up for the new term.

Despite the uptick in trips and volumes, value remains front of mind for Irish shoppers, who spent €820 million on promotional lines over the latest 12 weeks, giving promotions value share of nearly 20.7 per cent.

“Shoppers have kept a keen eye on value throughout the summer, with promotional sales now accounting for nearly a quarter of spend, up 8.5 per cent,” said Worldpanel’s Emer Healy. “It’s clear that even amid the good weather and busier trolleys, Irish shoppers haven’t lost sight of getting the best deal for their money.”

Branded goods had a strong period, growing 13 per cent in value and adding €216 million as shoppers stocked up on back-to-school staples with biscuits, savoury snacks, breakfast bars, sliced cooked meats and yoghurts all seeing a lift.

Own label grew more modestly at 3.6 per cent, adding €60 million.

Premium own label ranges held their own, up 11.2 per cent in value, with shoppers spending an additional €15.6 million on retailers’ premium own ranges.

Online proved to be another beneficiary of the return to routine with the number of shoppers opting to get their shopping delivered to their front door climbing by 3.8 per cent when compared with last year.

When it comes to the supermarket sweeps, Dunnes Stores remains in the lead albeit marginally ahead of Tesco in second place,

It has a market share of 24.3 per cent with year-on-year sales growth of 8.2 per cent, just 0.2 per cent ahead of Tesco which saw sales growth of 7.8 per cent. SuperValu is a distant third with a market share of 19.2 per cent with growth of 4 per cent.

Lidl’s market share stands at 14.7 per cent, up 9.6 per cent versus last year, meaning the discount retailer has seen the highest growth over the latest 12 weeks. Aldi holds 10.8 per cent market share.