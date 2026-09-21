These European cities want fewer tourists, but its airports have other ideas

Outside the Santa Lucia train station in Venice this summer, officers equipped with QR scanners stopped visitors to make sure they had paid the day-tripper fee intended to curb overtourism.

Yet just kilometres away, construction was under way on an expansion at Marco Polo Airport, which will eventually serve 20 million passengers a year, up from 11.6 million.

Venice is hardly alone in this paradox. Across Europe, airports are expanding to meet growing travel demand, even while the cities they serve struggle to contain the flood of visitors with tourist taxes, short-term rental bans and carbon-reduction initiatives.

For example, in Amsterdam, Schiphol Airport is building a 592,000sq ft boarding gate area that will open next year. An ongoing expansion at Athens International will increase its capacity from 26 million to 40 million passengers a year. And in Barcelona, where a new commissioner for sustainable tourism is rolling out policies to diminish tourists’ impact on residential life, the Spanish airport authority’s plans to expand El Prat Airport prompted opponents to schedule a demonstration on Sunday.

A person holds a banner that reads 'Sorry tourist, BCN is already sold out' during a march on Sunday against the expansion of Barcelona-El Prat Airport over social and environmental concerns. Photograph: Javier Mostacero Carrera/Getty Images

“It definitely is a contradiction,” says Alex Chapman, head of economic and environmental policy at the New Economics Foundation, a progressive British think tank, in London. “There are cases like Barcelona where you’ve got a population that’s almost on the streets in revolt at what they perceive to be unsustainable and unfair tourist-industry practices. To be proposing another huge expansion of the airport alongside that is just really hard to reconcile.”

[ Europe’s oversaturated tourism industry reaches tipping pointOpens in new window ]

The clashing efforts stem from competing authorities. In general, national governments in Europe oversee their airports, while the areas most affected by overtourism, such as housing and sanitation, fall under the purview of municipal or regional authorities. As citizens have begun protesting against tourism’s impact, those local governments have been obliged to respond.

“But the most they can do is reduce the number of accommodations or impose a tourist tax,” says Tolo Deyá, the dean of the tourism school at the University of the Balearic Islands in Spain. “Whereas controlling or reducing the number of flights is in the hands of the central government.”

And for central governments, Deyá adds, “airports are a very important source of revenue.”

Although more flight connections can boost the economies of countries such as Italy that receive a lot of tourists, Chapman says, “you’re also bringing a lot of other social costs”, such as housing shortages and pollution.

In an effort to reduce noise and other disruptions for residents near Amsterdam’s airport, the Dutch government last year capped Schiphol flights at 478,000 annually, but that cap was overturned in court. On September 9th, a new one, which will allow flights to gradually increase to 500,000 so long as noise and environmental restrictions are upheld, received preliminary approval from the Dutch Council of State.

According to Stefan Donker, a Schiphol spokesperson, the additions under way at the airport are not intended to increase flights but rather to meet the reality of the increasing number of passengers, which has grown to 70 million from 42 million in the past 20 years.

For many airport management companies, expansion projects enable modernisations such as updating baggage handling systems, improving energy efficiency, and installing new technologies like Europe’s entry-exit system, which went into effect this summer.

But the companies also saytheir obligation is to adapt to the increase in travel, not regulate it.

The city of Palma, Mallorca, Spain. Photograph: Ingunn B Haslekaas/Getty Images

Passengers at the airport in Palma, Majorca. Photograph: Clara Margais/Getty Images

Majorca is one of the hot spots of tension between local and national authorities. Crowded public spaces, bad behaviour from tourists and lack of affordable housing have prompted protests for three successive summers (one in July drew 25,000 to the streets of Palma). At the same time, 2024 and 2025 saw record numbers of passengers arrive at the island’s airport, and 2026 is on track to surpass those figures.

Like many airport construction projects, Majorca’s has been cast as a renovation rather than a physical expansion. But Margalida Prohens, the region’s president, says she learned this year that Aena was also increasing the number of gates. She has since complained to the Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, about the lack of co-ordination. “It can’t be that while local institutions are working together on a strategy to contain tourism on our islands, Aena plans for continual growth,” Prohens says.

In an attempt to gain a voice in the process, the Balearic regional parliament passed a Bill in the spring intended to grant it greater power over airport management.

Tourists filling the Levante beach in Benidorm, Spain. Photograph: Zowy Voeten/Getty Images

People take part in a demonstration to protest against overtourism and housing prices in Majorca in 2024. Photograph: Jaime Reina/AFP via Getty Images

Overtourism is not the only contradiction. A study released September 15th by Transport and Environment, a climate advocacy organisation based in Brussels, shows that planned expansions of the 20 largest airports in Europe will cause their host countries to surpass the national carbon budgets required to hold global warming to 1.7 degrees.

Denmark, whose Climate Act legally binds it to a 70 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, has positioned itself at the forefront of the climate fight. Yet Copenhagen Airport, which is owned by the Danish government, is building a 645,000sq ft extension to its terminal that critics say will increase pollution in the urban neighbourhoods nearby and worsen its carbon footprint.

[ Dublin Airport carbon emissions set to surge after passenger cap removedOpens in new window ]

Graffiti in Barcelona last year. Photograph: Albert Llop/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In Barcelona, pressing concerns about both overtourism and climate impact were behind Sunday’s protest against the airport’s expansion, which is awaiting final approval from the Spanish government. (Airport expansion protests also took place in Majorca and Ibiza.)

“At a critical moment in all the crises we confront,” says Daniel Pardo, an activist whose neighbourhood group belongs to Zeroport, a consortium that is organising the demonstration, “this decision is going to shape Catalonia’s economic model for the next 20 years”.

– This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

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