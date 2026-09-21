Imran Khan’s sisters detained ahead of opposition protests

Police in Pakistan have arrested sisters of former prime minister Imran Khan ahead of planned opposition protests planned for Sunday. Authorities have stepped up security and warned they will prevent any “violent group” from reaching the capital.

Khan’s sister Aleema was detained on Sunday for 30 days under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, the Dawn newspaper reported. The law allows authorities to order preventive detention and restricts judicial review of such orders. Khan’s family confirmed Aleema’s detention at a press conference on Sunday.

His two other sisters, Uzma and Noreen, were detained on Monday for 30 days under the same law, the newspaper reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the political party founded by Khan, is planning nationwide protests and a march toward Islamabad on September 27th, demanding his release. Jamaat-e-Islami, another opposition party, is separately protesting the petroleum development levy.

The protests are seeking to tap into public discontent over austerity measures, including higher energy prices, as Pakistan seeks to contain costs and preserve fiscal gains. These come as the government has said there has been an improvement in the economy, including record foreign exchange reserves and a recent ratings upgrade.

A mission from the International Monetary Fund is due to arrive in Pakistan this week to review the country’s economic performance, putting Islamabad’s fiscal discipline and economic recovery under renewed scrutiny.

Signs of preparations are already visible across Islamabad, where authorities have deployed police and placed large shipping containers along key roads. Containers have been used to seal routes and prevent protesters from reaching parliament and other government buildings in the capital.

“There are clear orders from the court regarding road closures and disruption of public movement, the administration will ensure there is no disruption,” said Pakistan’s information minister Attaullah Tarar in a statement on Sunday. “It is our responsibility, no violent group will come to Islamabad,” he said. – Bloomberg