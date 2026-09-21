Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, dies aged 27

His sister Kaia spoke about her brother’s 'decade-long struggle with drug addiction' in the September 2026 issue of Vogue. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Presley Gerber, son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has died aged 27.

According to the Los Angeles county medical examiner, the former model died on Sunday, September 20th, at a rehab facility. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Presley, who was the eldest child of the celebrity couple and brother of model Kaia Gerber, had previously spoken of his mental health and long-term addiction struggles.

The death was confirmed by Allie Jenkins, a representative for Crawford and Rande Gerber. “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” Jenkins said in an email.

Presley was born in California in 1999. He was signed by IMG Models at age 15, making his runway debut in 2016 for Moschino’s Resort show in Los Angeles. He worked with brands including Celine, Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana and Pepsi.

In 2019, Presley was arrested for driving under the influence. He was sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to complete a DUI programme, as well as two days of community service.

In recent years, the former model had spoken out about his depression and addiction, sharing posts about his recovery on his Instagram. In a since deleted post from December 2025, Presley spoke of several depressant medications he was taking to treat his panic attacks.

“[Mental health] is an issue,” said Presley on podcast Studio 22 in 2023. “It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it.”

He went on to say he hoped sharing his story would help others suffering with mental health concerns. “That’s really what I want to do: help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there’s no judgment.”

In a social media post on July 3rd, Cindy Crawford shared a photo of her son as a young boy with a caption that read, “I’m so proud of the man you’ve become, but I’ll always remember you as my little boy! Love you”.

His sister Kaia spoke about her brother’s “decade-long struggle with drug addiction” in the September 2026 issue of Vogue.

“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” said Kaia in the interview. “I think that’s also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.” – The Guardian