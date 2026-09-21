Marsh appoints Irishman as European chief executive

Marsh, the global professional services firm, has appointed Irishman Tom Geraghty as the chief executive of its European unit.

The Galway native will “set the strategic direction for Marsh’s Europe region and strengthen collaboration across its businesses to deliver seamless, integrated solutions that help clients manage key business challenges,” the group said in a statement.

He will succeed Christos Adamantiadis, who has been appointed global head of placement and market solutions at Marsh Risk.

Geraghty will also continue in his role as president of Marsh’s European people and investments business, a position he has held since 2019, the firm said.

“I’m honoured to take on this role and help shape the next chapter for Marsh in Europe, Geraghty said.

“Having spent most of my career with the business, I’ve seen first-hand the strength of our people and the trust our clients place in us. Building on our already strong foundations across Europe, my focus will be ensuring our clients gain the forward-looking services and solutions they need to create more opportunities for growth.”

Marsh International chief executive Nicholas Flavio Piccolomini, to whom Geraghty will report in his new role, said the Irishman is an experienced leader with a “strong track record” of team building.

“Under his leadership, our Europe region will be well-equipped to help clients gain greater resilience and stability as they face some of the most significant economic and geopolitical challenges of our time,” he said.

Marsh opened a new head office in Dublin in early September. The opening coincided with the transition of its people and investments business, Mercer, to the Marsh brand, which was announced earlier this September.