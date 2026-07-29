Profits for group behind duck producer Silver Hill Farm fly above €5m

The Silver Hill Farm Shop in Emyvale, Co Monaghan. Fane Valley Ireland Limited, which counts Silver Hill Farm among its portfolio, booked €5.7m in pretax profits last year. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Fane Valley Ireland Limited, the Dublin-based group with duck producer Silver Hill Farm in Co Monaghan in its portfolio, took home €5.7 million in pretax profits last year, company filings show.

That was a 14.5 per cent increase from the pretax profit of €4.97 million it took home in 2024.

The group, which also has a 50 per cent shareholding in animal feed producer Drummonds, generated more than €157 million in turnover last year, the filings reveal. This amounts to a 6.8 per cent increase on 2024.

A directors’ note within the accounts attributes this activity in part to “the group’s strategic investment of €38 million in Silver Hill, which is expected to support expansion and generate growth in future years”.

While the company operates across the island of Ireland, the accounts do not give an exact geographic breakdown of where the group’s turnover and profit was generated.

“The directors considers that such disclosure would be seriously prejudicial to the interest of the group,” a directors’ note said. However, it confirmed “all turnover is generated in the United Kingdom and Ireland”. Fane Valley was contacted for comment.

In the note, the company recognised “challenging market conditions and economic uncertainties within the sector may present external pressures”, but it will “endeavour to address these challenges through continued investment, operational improvements and a focus on strengthening its market position”.

The farmer-owned agribusiness originally operated out of Co Antrim before reorganising into the Republic of Ireland in 2022. The group is now registered in Dublin.

In March 2019 the group paid an undisclosed amount to acquire Silver Hill Duck, which, according to its website, produces 82,500 birds a week.

It employed an average of 382 people last year, nearly 70 per cent of whom worked in production. Just over a quarter of its workforce were in administrative roles, while the rest worked in the selling and distribution arm of the business.

Fane Valley paid €14.8 million in wages and salaries last year and paid €918,000 in corporation tax to the State. The average salary paid by the company was just under €39,000 last year.

It held €45.9 million of assets in 2025, up by just over €5 million from the previous year. The majority of these, worth €35.4 million, came from tangible assets such as land, buildings, equipment, machinery and vehicles. It held €7.6 in liquid assets.