College Green building revaluations help lift Clarendon’s Irish portfolio to €147m

H&M has a store in a Clarendon Properties building that was formerly the National Irish Bank branch on College Green, Dublin

Paddy McKillen and Tony Leonard’s Clarendon Properties has reported a rise in the value of its Irish property portfolio following a number of revaluations and works to its buildings.

The real estate group, founded by McKillen and Leonard in 1996, owns properties in Dublin, including Powerscourt Town Centre on South William Street and several Victorian-era buildings on College Green in the city centre.

Clarendon Properties does not report group accounts, but financial filings for 11 of its subsidiaries show its Irish-based properties were valued at a combined €147.3 million at the end of June 2025, compared to €142.8 million the previous year.

The portfolio’s value rose due to €1.7 million worth of capital improvements to the buildings in the year, while eight firms in the group also revalued their investment property assets upwards by €2.4 million.

Only one firm called Phyluma Limited, which is linked to Merchants Quay shopping centre in Cork and reported ownership of €11.8 million of property assets, was in the red as it reported a loss of €1 million.

The biggest revaluation gain was reported by Pextell Limited, which owns the Victorian buildings at 34-35 College Green and properties immediately to the rear at 6-10 Suffolk Street. The value of its property rose by €2 million to €43.1 million.

Two Clarendon Properties firms that own Powerscourt Town Centre and the retail units in the scheme valued their combined assets at €30.8 million.

Powerscourt Unlimited Company, the company that owns the building itself, revised the value of the investment asset downwards by €361,000 to €7.4 million in the year. Clarendon Acquisitions Limited, which owns the retail units, reported its assets rose in value by 1 per cent to €23.4 million.

Kilfoylan Vale Limited, linked to ownership of Cork’s Courthouse Chambers on Washington Street, revalued its property holding at €24.3 million following a fair gain of €288,000.

Clarendon Properties’ subsidiary Popple Investments Limited, which owns the building housing retailer H&M on Dame Street, Dublin, valued its assets at €19.5 million, which was down €22,000 in the year.

Two other Irish subsidiaries of Clarendon Properties called Ringston Investments Limited and Jackson Investments Limited have disclosed ownership of a dozen properties on Kensington High Street, London.

The firms owned a combined £22.9 million (€26.7 million) of London property at the end of June last year. Ringston Investments reported a loss of £753,000, while Jackson Investments booked a profit of £2.2 million.

Last year, McKillen and Leonard’s firm also disposed of some retail assets in a €11.9 million deal with French investor Atland Voisin.

It sold the Churchtown-based Nutgrove Retail Centre, south Dublin, which it had acquired in 2015 as part of a €12.8 million deal that included the mixed-use Beacon South Quarter in nearby Sandyford.

Since it was set up 30 years ago, the company has expanded beyond the Irish and UK markets to buy property in the United States. The firm’s most notable purchase was made in 2006 when it struck a €132 million deal to buy a 21-storey skyscraper in Boston, Massachusetts, called 265 Franklin Street.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.