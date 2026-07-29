Irish Life payments to owner near €2bn and would buy from a CAB auction?

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Irish Life Group paid €157 million in dividends to its overseas parent last year, bringing total distributions since it was bought from the State during the financial crisis to about €1.98 billion. As Joe Brennan reports, the payouts eclipse the €1.3 billion that Canada’s Great-West Lifeco paid for the Republic’s largest life and pensions group in 2013.

Paddy McKillen and Tony Leonard’s Clarendon Properties has reported a rise in the value of its Irish property portfolio following several revaluations and works to its buildings. As Killian Woods reports, filings for 11 of its subsidiaries indicate its Irish-based properties are now valued at nearly €150 million.

Would you buy something that was tainted by crime? That is a question people have to ask themselves if buying at an auction of goods seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau. As Joanne Hunt writes in Money Matters, there are bargains to be had if you don’t mind their backstory.

The proposed management buyout of Irish Ferries owner Irish Continental Group raises numerous questions. Not least is the independence of chairman John McGuckian, who has chaired the company for 22 years. John McManus looks at the issues at play in his column.

A majority of Irish financial institutions say they are not fully prepared to implement new European anti money-laundering rules that come into force in early July of next year, PwC Ireland has said. Ian Curran has the story.

As many as two-thirds of Irish businesses have experienced at least one cyberattack in the last year, while more than a third have been hit with over three attacks over the last twelve months, according to new research. Conor Pope reports.

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