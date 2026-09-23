UK family office pays over €9m in off-market deal for Dublin 15 retail investment

Having paid just under €9 million for a portfolio of retail units at the Plaza in Tyrrelstown, Dublin 15, in January 2022, the owner, an Irish family office, has secured just under €10 million in total from the sale of the scheme in two tranches. The first of these deals saw the disposal in the first quarter of 2025 of the development’s former public house for €600,000 while the second and more significant transaction, which completed last Friday, saw a UK family office acquiring the main retail portfolio.

While the price paid for the retail units has not been disclosed, The Irish Times understands the off-market deal carried a value of about €9.25 million, or approximately €250,000 more than the €9 million which had been guided by the selling agent John Conway of Conway Auctioneers. The purchaser was represented by Chris Belton of Grand Canal Capital Partners.

Located in the heart of Tyrrelstown’s town centre, the Plaza consists of a mix of national and local occupiers including SuperValu, Hickey’s Pharmacy, Lemon Food Co, Carry Out Off Licence and Paddy Power. When it acquired the scheme in 2022, the Irish family office retained John Conway to oversee a comprehensive asset management programme which involved securing tenants for all the scheme’s vacant units, the improvement of the day-to-day management and operation of the centre, and the separate sale of the former public house.

Built by developer Rick Larkin’s Twinlite about 21 years ago, the wider Tyrrelstown scheme comprises one of the largest residential developments undertaken in Ireland, with more than 2,000 residential dwellings, approximately 8,361sq m (89,997sq ft) of town-centre retail and commercial space which includes a large Lidl store, the four-star Carlton Hotel Blanchardstown, along with a number of schools. Tesco has recently opened a new supermarket adjoining The Plaza at the Kilmartin neighbourhood centre, while Lidl has expanded its presence in Tyrrelstown with the opening of a larger store. Glenveagh Properties is also involved in the construction of approximately 1,000 new homes in the wider area.

Commenting on the sale of the Plaza portfolio, John Conway said: “The successful sale of The Plaza demonstrates the continuing demand from investors for well-located neighbourhood and district centres with strong underlying rental income and an established local customer base.

“Tyrrelstown is a vibrant and busy area which continues to experience significant residential and commercial investment. The recent opening by Tesco and the opening of a larger store by Lidl, together with the substantial number of new homes being built locally, reflect the growing strength of the Plaza’s surrounding catchment.”