Middle East conflict hits DAA profits

Airport operator DAA said the conflict in the Middle East hit its profits in the first half of the year, despite rising passenger numbers at Dublin Airport.

Profit after tax was down 6 per cent to €72.9 million in the first six months of the year, as the war between Israel, the US and Iran that began in February impacted its retail and consulting businesses.

But DAA said growing passenger numbers at its airports helped boost revenues.

The company, which operates Dublin and Cork airports, said a total of 19.6 million passengers travelled through its airports in the first half of the year, up 5 per cent or 1 million passengers on the same period in 2025. Dublin Airport saw a 6 per cent rise in passenger traffic during the period, while Cork Airport was down by 1 per cent.

Group turnover was 5 per cent higher at €561.9 million, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after an FRS102 adjustment up 16 per cent to €187.3 million. Excluding the impact of the accounting adjustment, that increase was 4 per cent.

Despite the Middle East conflict, its international business still recorded a 13 per cent increase in revenue, with a strong performance in Saudi Arabia and a new contract in Vietnam supporting growth.

“The first half of 2026 has seen continued strong demand for travel through our airports, reflecting Ireland’s growing connectivity and the importance of aviation to Ireland’s economy,” said Gary Owens, chair of DAA. “Our international businesses have also performed strongly, exporting Irish airport management, operational and commercial expertise to markets around the world.”

Deputy chief executive Nick Cole said the focus was now on ensuring Dublin Airport could continue to grow to meet future demand. The airport authority is working towards lifting the passenger cap at the airport.

“Recent developments, including ANCA’s draft decision and our continued engagement in the statutory process, represent important progress towards securing the capacity needed to support Ireland’s future growth,” he said. “The outcome of the Irish Aviation Authority’s review of airport charges for the 2027-2031 period will also be critically important. The regulatory framework must support continued investment in capacity, resilience and service quality at Ireland’s national airport.”

A total of €153 million was invested in infrastructure, passenger facilities, and operational resilience at Dublin Airport in the first half of the year, with Cork Airport’s €200 million multi-year capital investment programme also progressing.

DAA is planning to continue investing heavily in its infrastructure. However Cole said it had concerns that the proposed reduction in charges under the IAA review would not support the funding of the investment programme. “Ensuring the right balance between affordability, investment and long-term sustainability in the final decision will therefore be essential.”