Irish footballers should abandon match against ‘baby killers’, TD tells Dáil

Paul Murphy said the Irish players should take a stand. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Ireland should not be playing football “against baby killers” People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has said in the Dáil as pressure increases on the Republic’s players not to participate in the controversial match against Israel.

Ireland are set to play Israel in the “away” game in front of Israeli fans in Hungary as part of the Uefa Nations League on Sunday, with a closed-doors “home” match to take place in Serbia on October 4th.

Controversy over Sunday’s game has overshadowed Ireland’s opening match against Kosovo on Thursday night.

“I’m appealing to the players to do the right thing, because this Government and the FAI weren’t brave enough to say we shouldn’t be playing football against baby killers,” Murphy told the Dáil.

He said it was “unfortunately, in the hands of the players to do the right thing, to shame this Government and to show the whole world where the Irish people and our support lies”.

The Dublin South-West TD highlighted the case of Palestinian doctor Hussam Abu Safiya, who has been detained by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) since January 2025 following its forced clearance of Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahia.

Murphy said it was almost two years since he was detained for “not abandoning his hospital”. He said the doctor is being held in solitary confinement.

“He’s being kicked, he’s being beaten, he’s been tortured every single day, and he hasn’t been charged with a thing,” he said.

Murphy said he was one of “hundreds of thousands of victims of Israel’s genocide, brutality, and occupation, and it is scandalous”.

[ Kevin Kilbane: The FAI will come to regret letting the Ireland-Israel match go aheadOpens in new window ]

He accused the Government of talking about genocide “but you won’t say that our football team should not be normalising this genocidal state by playing football against them. It’s absolutely scandalous.”

Responding for the Government, Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers said the Coalition is “in total solidarity with the Palestinian people on the shocking genocide”.

But he reiterated that the “Government doesn’t decide whether a fixture is fulfilled or not” and nor could they.

He referred to the comments of the Irish manager Heimir Hallgrímsson, who “like the players, has total solidarity with the Palestinian people”.

The Ireland manager said on Sunday when asked about the controversy over Israel that “we’re not playing with genocide, we’re playing against genocide”.

[ Israel FA says Heimir Hallgrímsson’s genocide comments embody ‘stupidity, ignorance and hypocrisy’Opens in new window ]

The Israel Football Association then accused Hallgrímsson on social media of “ignorance, hypocrisy and stupidity”.

On Tuesday at the UN in New York, Taoiseach Micheál Martin backed the Icelander and said the Israeli association’s remarks “are unacceptable and they should be withdrawn”.