ECB keeps rates on hold despite Middle East turmoil

The European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged on Thursday, amid deepening uncertainty on the economy impact of the war in the Middle East.

The bank kept its key deposit rate at 2.25 per cent, it said in a statement. It also left its main refinancing rate, to which ECB tracker mortgages costs are linked, at 2.4 per cent.

The ECB raised rates in June and hinted at more to come but a string of benign data on prices, wages, economic activity and inflation expectations in the weeks since has made a quick follow-up step less urgent and policymakers called for patience.

Still, the renewal of hostilities between the US and Iran and fears of a wider war in the region have pushed oil prices back up. Brent Crude topped $98 per barrel on Thursday, raising worries of a prolonged bout of inflation.

More to follow...