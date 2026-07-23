Business

ECB keeps rates on hold despite Middle East turmoil

European Central Bank keeps rates unchanged for now

President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde
President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde
Thu Jul 23 2026 - 13:321 MIN READ

The European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged on Thursday, amid deepening uncertainty on the economy impact of the war in the Middle East.

The bank kept its key deposit rate at 2.25 per cent, it said in a statement. It also left its main refinancing rate, to which ECB tracker mortgages costs are linked, at 2.4 per cent.

The ECB raised rates in June and hinted at more to come but a string of benign data on prices, wages, economic activity and inflation expectations in the weeks since has made a quick follow-up step less urgent and policymakers called for patience.

Still, the renewal of hostilities between the US and Iran and fears of a wider war in the region have pushed oil prices back up. Brent Crude topped $98 per barrel on Thursday, raising worries of a prolonged bout of inflation.

READ MORE

What top CEO pay and gender pay gap reporting tell us about Irish business

AI start-up targets billions wasted on cloud computing

Samsung bets even bigger on foldable phones

AI is turning everything into a software project – whether worthwhile or not

More to follow...

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning