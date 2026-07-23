Profits at engineering business PM rise 24%

From left: PM Group chairman, Brendan Jennings; chief financial officer, Rosita Fennell and chief executive, Anthony O'Rourke. Profits at the company rose 24%.

Profits at Irish-based multinational engineering business PM Group rose 24 per cent to €43.3 million last year on growth in pharmaceuticals and data, new figures show.

PM manages the design and construction of pharmaceutical, medical technology, food processing and data facilities for clients in Ireland and abroad.

Profits from its operations increased last year to €43.3 million from €34.8 million while turnover rose 15 per cent to €567 million on growth across all its businesses, said a statement on Thursday.

Last year was a successful one for the business, according to chief executive, Anthony O’Rourke. “All our regions were profitable,” he said.

The US was one of its main growth markets, he added. PM has focused on expanding its business there in recent years, an investment that is now delivering returns, O’Rourke observed.

PM has businesses in Ireland, Europe, the UK, US and Asia. Life sciences, including the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries, and data centres, in Europe and the US, drove much of 2025’s growth.

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Life sciences and data continued to aid expansion this year, the group said. PM’s performance in the first three months of 2026 “was ahead of expectations”, according to its statement.

O’Rourke acknowledged that the level of investment in the pharmaceutical industry here in recent years showed signs of easing in 2025.

However, he noted that this reflected normal economic cycles and stressed that the Republic remained a global hub for the industry.

A squeeze on the State’s energy system poses challenges to any plans to build data centres here, O’Rourke agreed.

Ireland generated 60 per cent of turnover last year, the group’s annual report shows. “The Irish operation continues to support the growth internationally,” PM’s chief executive added.

Staff numbers grew by 315 to 3,875 last year, according to the group’s report.

Chairman Brendan Jennings notes that employment increased across PM’s operations “highlighting the importance of international growth” to the group’s future.

Projects on which PM worked last year included Pfizer’s DS2 facility in Nangor, Co Dublin and Novo Nordisk’s expansion in Athlone, Co Westmeath, where the Danish player will make weight loss drug, Wegovy.

O’Rourke said PM continued to invest in developing the group’s expertise and capabilities.

It has already begun using AI to boost efficiency and streamline work.

However, he stressed that the nature of PM’s work meant that engineers still had to be involved at all stages.

“It helps us to be more efficient,” he said, adding that in the long term, AI’s “benefits will outweigh the negatives”.