Government sees €1.5bn tax package and what an AI crash would mean for Ireland

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The Summer Economic Statement is a key marker on the way to October’s budget, and this time it shows Government spending on day-to-day services and new infrastructure will grow by €7 billion next year to €125.5 billion. Pat Leahy reports on the SES, while Cliff Taylor writes that the statement has set the stage for a big row within government on which department will get what.

Is the artificial intelligence boom actually a bubble that can burst at any time? If it does burst, Ireland will inevitably be in the crosshairs. The Department of Finance has attempted to model at least part of the impact a US stock market correction would have on us here, and the results are not good. Peter Flanagan has the details.

The Jevons paradox has been one of the best-known economic theories for more than 150 years, and it is key to understanding what’s next for AI. Emmet Ryan explains why.

Cantillon today focuses on the tech world. What does it mean for society that an OpenAI model can break out of its testing area to hack another company by itself? Meanwhile Samsung has unveiled its latest line of smartphones. What can consumers expect to see?

Billionaire Elon Musk’s social media business X is poised for another High Court clash with Coimisiún na Meán after launching legal challenges to decisions taken by the Irish regulator this week. As Barry O’Halloran reports, X, formerly known as Twitter, has taken several High Court cases in recent months against the commission, which is responsible for regulating the social media giant’s EU activities.

Núa Money, the newest mortgage lender in the State, has built up a loan portfolio of almost €1 billion in two years of lending and is estimated to be behind about 5 per cent of activity in the market. Joe Brennan has the story.

It’s summer time, so many of us are getting our hands dirty in the garden. Does it have to be that way though? Ciara O’Brien looks at how tech can help bring out the green fingers in us.

Shares in Greencore soared by as much as 12 per cent on Wednesday after the convenience food group raised its full-year operating profit forecasts and said it remains on track to “drive value” from its takeover of rival British group Bakkavor earlier this year. Ian Curran reports.

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