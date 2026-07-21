Yoghurt-maker Glenisk returns to profit five years after ‘devastating’ factory fire

Vincent Cleary, the managing director of Glenisk, surveys the damage from the fire in 2021. The company returned to profit last year for the first time since. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Organic yoghurt producer Glenisk returned to profitability last year, new company filings show, following a €20 million investment in a new production plant intended to replace a factory destroyed in a “devastating” fire five years ago.

Latest accounts from its parent company Cordagrove Ltd show that Glenisk made a pretax profit of €885,604 in 2025. That compares to a pretax loss of €865,121 it suffered the year before.

Turnover increased by €3 million , to €23.5 million last year.

There have been a number of changes to its board of directors. Recent appointments include Dr Pippa Hackett, a former Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture and Green Party Senator.

Brendan Jennings, Deloitte Ireland’s former chief executive, has joined as the board’s chairman.

“2025 was an important year for Glenisk,” managing director Vincent Cleary said, as the company “continued to invest heavily during the course of the year”.

“Additional funding was directed towards capital investments, made to capitalise on new growth opportunities and to improve the operating efficiency of the business,” he said.

“As Glenisk looks forward to 2026, they see additional opportunities for growth but are also impacted by additional costs due to inflation and input price increases,” Cleary added.

“Glenisk continue to invest in product innovation, brand support and equipment to help them grow and build the resilience of the business into the future,” he said, adding that the company is “confident in relation to the outlook for the business.

The company launched various new products early this year, he said, “which are preforming well.”

Glenisk sells its products across the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom, although only 2.44 per cent of its €23,497,558 in turnover last year came from sales the UK.

The new records show it employed 67 people last year and paid €4,164,233 in wages and salaries. The company received government grants worth €158,558 last year as well.

Previous annual filings from Cordagrove showed Glenisk’s revenue dropped by 23.5 per cent in 2021, from €28.8 million to €21.26 million, in the aftermath of the fire “which completely destroyed all fixed assets held there”.

While the company did turn a pretax profit of €5.7 million that year, this was primarily the result of a large insurance payout it receive following the fire.

Glenisk restarted production in February 2022, almost five months after a fire ripped through its facility at Killeigh, outside Tramore. At that time, Glenisk had retained its workforce since the fire. No staff were laid off, and all staff have been paid throughout the period. Many staff were redeployed temporarily into new roles to help get a so-called Plan B facility up and running to resume production.

On the day of the fire, Glenisk was producing 57 different products.