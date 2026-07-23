Monaghan GAA confirm death of former intercounty footballer Stephen Gollogly

Stephen Gollogly celebrates after full-time in the 2015 Ulster final between Monaghan and Donegal. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

Monaghan GAA has paid tribute to former intercounty footballer Stephen Gollogly following his death.

Part of Monaghan’s Ulster-title winning sides in 2013 and 2015, Gollogly made 133 appearances over 13 seasons with his county from 2004 to 2017.

“It is with profound sadness that Monaghan GAA has learned of the passing of Stephen Gollogly,” read a statement from Monaghan GAA on Thursday evening.

“Stephen was a proud Carrickmacross Emmets clubman who represented Monaghan with immense pride, commitment and distinction throughout an outstanding inter-county career.”

It added: “Stephen will be remembered as a gentleman, a loyal clubman and county player, and someone who embodied the very best value of the GAA through his humility, sportsmanship and unwavering commitment.”

Gollogly’s club wrote: “Stephen’s loss has come as a profound shock to our club and the wider GAA community.”

Describing him as a player of exceptional ability, the club said Gollogly’s “dedication, sportsmanship, and quiet leadership made him a central figure within our teams for many years”.

“He inspired younger players, set standards through his work ethic, and carried himself with an integrity that earned admiration across Carrickmacross Emmets and Monaghan GAA.”