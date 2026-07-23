Entegro to add 100 jobs within three years

Irish engineering group Entegro is planning to grow its workforce. From left are Declan McDonald, chief operating officer, Acel Energy; Barry Sherry, chief executive, Acel Energy and John Rooney, chief executive, Entegro.

Irish engineering group Entegro is to grow its workforce, creating 100 jobs as it establishes a new energy entity focused on the renewables sector.

The move comes following the acquisition of renewable energy specialist ACEL Energy for an undisclosed sum, which focuses on solar PV, battery energy storage and demand management.

The company is forming Entegro Energy to provide renewable generation, battery storage and high-voltage infrastructure solutions across Ireland and overseas. Entegro said it plans to grow its workforce from 200 to 300 in the next two to three years as it expands its business.

“The board and I welcome the ACEL team to the Entegro group. This is another milestone for Entegro as we continue to build a multi-utility business across telecoms, power and infrastructure to meet the demands of Ireland and beyond,” said John Rooney, group chief executive of Entegro.

The Kilkenny-headquartered infrastructure engineering group, which is a delivery partner in the National Broadband Ireland scheme, offers services from design and engineering to construction, commissioning and operation. Its revenue has grown to more than €60 million, with the company targeting €100 million in the coming years.

It has an established strategy of adding specialist capabilities in infrastructure sectors, with a strategic partnership with Nahanagan Electrical, which provides high and medium voltage engineering services, entered into earlier this year.

The acquisition of ACEL brings expertise in solar PV, battery energy storage and demand management capabilities to the company.

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“Entegro has always sat at the heart of critical infrastructure, so moving into energy is a natural next step rather than a departure. Bringing ACEL and Nahanagan together gives us the ability to design, commission and run energy systems end to end, from an Irish base and with a trusted team that keeps growing,” said Rooney. “That is the future we want to help build, and to build well.”

ACEL Energy’s founders Barry Sherry and Declan McDonald will join Entegro to continue to lead the business.

“Declan McDonald and I built ACEL on engineering-led renewable generation and storage, and joining Entegro lets us do that at a scale we could not reach alone,” said Sherry. “It is an exciting platform to be part of, and our commitment to our existing clients is only stronger for it.”