Planning refused for 24 storey block at City Arts Centre site in Dublin

Ventaway first lodged its 24-storey proposal for the former City Arts Centre site with Dublin City Council in 2022.

An Coimisiún Pleanála has refused planning permission to Ventaway for a 24 storey office block on the former City Arts Centre at City Quay in Dublin 2.

ACP has refused planning permission to Ventaway after finding that the 104.8 metre (344 feet) high building “would stand apart as an overly assertive solo building” at the location.

The decision comes only days after ACP issued a planning refusal to Ventaway for a separate 14 storey scheme for the same site last week.

Ventaway Ltd is headed up by developer, David Kennan and Winthrop engineering group founder, Barry English. It has been trying to build an office block on the site for four years.

Ventaway first lodged its 24-storey proposal with Dublin City Council in 2022 and it was refused planning permission in May 2024 by An Bord Pleanála.

However, following a High Court challenge by Ventaway, Judge Richard Humphreys quashed the May 2024 refusal and remitted the application back to ACP for fresh consideration.

In December 2024, Ventaway lodged plans for a scaled down 14 storey scheme and that was granted planning permission by the City Council in July 2025.

However, ACP issued a refusal against the scheme last week following an appeal by An Taisce.

By refusing planning permission for the scheme, ACP over-ruled its own inspector’s recommendation to grant planning permission.

The commission said it did not share the view of the inspector on a number of matters including the commentary that the site is also proximate to tall buildings approved and under construction (at Tara Street and Apollo) “and these buildings would combine, to form a memorable reference point for the city centre and the area of the Tara Street Station”.

The commission refused planning permission after concluding that having regard to the overall design, including height, scale, mass, form of the proposed building it would be likely to have noticeable and detrimental overbearing impacts on neighbouring property.

ACP stated that the application documentation “indicates a proposed building of overwhelming scale on this specific site”.

It found that the scheme that would have an overbearing impact on Protected Structures No 9 City Quay, Presbytery and Nos 10-12 City Quay, Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The commission found that the scheme would constitute overdevelopment and would seriously injure the amenities of neighbouring property.