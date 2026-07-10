Irish manufacturing production slumps after frantic start last year

Irish manufacturing, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector, has had a turbulent 12 months due to the Trump administration’s trade agenda and geopolitical tensions. Photo: Agency Stock

Irish industrial production continued to decline between March and May amid an ongoing slump after companies ramped up activity levels last year in a rush to get in advance of new US tariffs.

Production fell by 1.4 per cent over the three months to the end of May compared to the previous three months, new Central Statistics Office (CSO) data reveals, and was down 16.4 per cent from the same period in 2025.

The decline was particularly acute in the highly globalised “modern” manufacturing sector, according to the data. Production in this sector, which includes pharmaceutical companies and other multinational-dominated industries, fell by 22.7 per cent in the 12 months to the end of May.

However, production levels are falling from high levels in the first half of last year, as multinationals rushed to produce and export goods from Ireland to the US amid fears US president Donald Trump would impose sweeping tariffs on imports to the US from Europe.

Meanwhile, industrial turnover – a measure of the value of goods produced by manufacturing businesses – was up 5.8 per cent between March and May but down 23.4 per cent on an annual basis.

The figures cover manufacturing activities undertaken by companies headquartered in Ireland, the CSO said. That includes both production within the State and activities conducted abroad by subsidiaries or foreign subcontractors.

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Irish manufacturing, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector, has had a turbulent 12 months due to the Trump administration’s trade agenda and geopolitical tensions.

Industrial production has been falling since May 2025.

However, the surge in production and exports last spring has already distorted wider economic data for Ireland.