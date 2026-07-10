Dispute over alleged overheating in €6m Dublin penthouse goes to mediation, court told

A High Court dispute over alleged overheating of a €6 million penthouse apartment in Dublin is to go to mediation, a judge has been told. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

A High Court dispute over alleged overheating of a €6 million penthouse apartment in Dublin is to go to mediation, a judge has been told.

Aideen O’Byrne bought the Lansdowne Place, Ballsbridge, apartment – marketed in 2017 as “thought to be the most expensive in Ireland” – for some €6.16 million and moved in 2021.

She has claimed that due to a failure to maintain or repair the district heating system, temperatures in her apartment have reached “unbearable” highs of 33C degrees.

Temperatures in lobby areas have been recorded to reach 29C degrees, she claimed.

The defendants deny the claims. Copper Bridge said it had experts who “flatly contradict” the claims of Byrne and also that it spent three years trying to address her claims without any progress.

The case has been before the court on a number of occasions to deal with a number of matters, including discovery.

On Friday, Gavin Mooney, counsel for O’Byrne, told Judge Brian Cregan that pleadings had closed, most discovery had been agreed and it had been agreed between the parties to go to mediation on October 12th.

The court heard outstanding discovery issues had been paused until then.

The judge said he wanted the parties to “put their minds together” and use the 10 weeks between now and the mediation to resolve outstanding issues on discovery. He adjourned the case until after the mediation takes place.