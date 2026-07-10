Undertakings given by former employee who went to rival firm

A company which provides international certification for businesses has received undertakings that one of its former employees will not disclose any of the firm’s confidential information following his move to a rival, the High Court heard.

Dublin-registered firm Amtivo (Ireland) Ltd and its parent, Amtivo Group Ltd, claims there has been “rapid migration” of former employees and contractors to rival Galway-registered firm and with them former clients of Amtivo.

Both Amtivo and West Assured provide certification, including ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) certs in areas including quality management, health and safety, environmental management and information security. West Assured was founded in September 2024 by three former Amtivo employees.

On Wednesday last, Judge Brian Cregan granted an ex parte interim order restraining one of the most recently departed employees, Martin Heduvan, of Ballynacargy, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, from disclosing or communicating any of Amtivo’s confidential information to any competitor or third party and from using such information to solicit prospective clients to move away from Amtivo.

An application for a further order restraining Heduvan from engaging in any activity in competition with Amtivo in the Dublin area without prior consent of Amtivo was adjourned to Friday for the judge to hear from the defendant.

When the case returned on Friday, Conor Duff, barrister for Amtivo, told the judge Heduvan had agreed to provide undertakings In terms of the interim orders sought. The judge adjourned the case.

Amtivo has brought proceedings against West Assured and its three directors and shareholders, Catherine Howard, Edel Murphy and Gerard Kelly, all of whom are former employees of Amtivo.

It is also suing six former employees including Heduvan.

The defendants deny the claims against them.

Amtivo claims that West Assured’s business had been built to a substantial extent on the “rapid migration” of Amtivo employees and contractors.

It also claims that some 231, or 82 per cent, of client transfers away from Amtivo between April 2025 and June 2026 were to West Assured.