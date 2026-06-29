Flexible work options influencing majority of workers when considering a job offer

Almost 50 % of employees globally plan on seeking new employment in the next 6 months, new data says

Nearly half of employees globally indicated their intentions to actively seek a new job within the next six months, according to a new report from Morgan McKinley.

This sharply contrasts with the 63 per cent of employers who said they have no plans to reduce employee headcounts during the year.

Some 29 per cent of Irish workers believing their employer invests adequately in their professional development. This is up six percentage points on the global average of 23 per cent of workers who feel this way.

However, this is accompanied by a finding that Irish workers are more likely to be influenced by flexible work options when deciding to accept or decline a job. Some 73 per cent of those surveyed indicating it would impact their decision.

With the global average sitting at 64 per cent, Trayc Keevans, global FDI director and head of research at Morgan McKinley, noted that “for Irish employers, the message is clear”.

“Flexible work and career development are now part of the confidence test. Fewer than one-in-three Irish employees believe their employer is doing enough to support their professional development,” Keevans said.

“That should concern any organisation trying to hold on to talent.”

The report further highlighted worker insecurities, with more than a third of employees believing their role could be affected by restructuring, automation or cost-cutting. This pressure was accentuated by concerns around pay, as almost 70 per cent of employees said they had not received a salary increase in the past six months.

Artificial Intelligence was in the forefront of employees’ minds globally, with some 43 per cent actively using AI in their job search. However, 46 per cent said they were “uncomfortable” with AI being used to assess interview performance.

“The findings show a workforce that is alert to change,” Keevans said.

“People are not necessarily panicking, but they are preparing. If pay is flat, if roles are changing and if AI is being introduced without clear explanation, employees will naturally ask where they stand and whether their future is better protected somewhere else.”

The report was based on responses from more than 2,750 employees and 200 employers across Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, and the UK.