European shares rise on back of corporate earnings

European shares rose on Friday ‌after registering their steepest one-day loss in two weeks in the previous session, as investors drew comfort from some corporate earnings and assessed the impact higher oil ​prices could have on monetary policy.

Meanwhile, the Trump ‌administration imposed new tariffs of 10 per cent and 12.5 per cent on ​goods from 60 trading partners, citing lax enforcement of forced-labour bans. The move came as a temporary 10 per cent global tariff expired.

Dublin

The Irish market ended the week on a high note, gaining 1.9 per cent by the closing bell. That led to an overall gain of 1.4 per cent for the week.

The Euronext Dublin was lifted by gains in banking shares, with AIB rising 1.6 per cent and Bank of Ireland adding almost 1 per cent.

Food groups Kerry and Glanbia also made gains, with the latter rising 0.3 per cent and Kerry adding 1.6 per cent. But that wasn’t enough to erase all the losses of the week, with both stocks notching up weekly deficits.

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Ryanair also erased some of the losses of the week, with a 4.29 per cent gain on the day that reduced its losses to 1.3 per cent for the week. Ferries firm Irish Continental fared a little worse, with a 1 per cent loss on the day.

Kingspan also ended the day in positive territory, adding 1.5 per cent.

London

Britain’s FTSE 100 index climbed on Friday, helped by gains in HSBC shares that boosted financial stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose ​0.9 per cent to 10,736.23 points, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 also climbed 0.3 per cent.

HSBC ‌rose ​1.7 per cent after Allianz agreed to acquire its life insurance business in Singapore for S$2.7 billion (€1.8 billion).

Energy shares fell 1.1 per cent, with BP and Shell down 1.6 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively.

Among individual stocks, discoverie rose ​12.5 per cent to the top of the FTSE mid-cap index after ​the electronics components maker said its annual earnings are expected to exceed market expectations.

Europe

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.6 per cent higher to 644.67, rising for the second straight week. Germany’s DAX rose as SAP gained 10 per cent after the software group reported second-quarter current cloud backlog growth in advance of analyst expectations.

Volkswagen dipped about 1 per cent after the carmaker dropped its previous revenue growth forecast following a 9.5 per cent slump in second-quarter profit.

Sweden’s Securitas slid 11 per cent and was set for ​its steepest one-day drop since August 2006 after the security services provider reported a lower-than-expected second-quarter core profit.

New York

Wall Street’s big indexes rose on Friday but remained on track for weekly ‌losses as investors weighed a busy slate of corporate earnings, escalating Middle East tensions and new tariffs.

Intel added to this week’s key earnings reports, forecasting quarterly profit and ​revenue above Wall Street estimates and outlining plans to increase spending over the next two years. The chipmaker’s shares fell 3 per cent despite upbeat results.

Shares of Digital Realty ​Trust jumped 15 per cent and were on track for their best day since 2009 after the firm raised its full-year forecast for funds from operations.

In early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ⁠rose 358.97 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 52,073.03, the S&P 500 gained 43.50 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 7,451.80 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 30.60 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 25,168.30. – Additional reporting: Reuters