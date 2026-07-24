Longest running Irish truck rental company acquired by UK asset firm

Ireland’s longest-running truck and van rental company, Dan Ryan Truck Rental, is to be acquired by British asset hire company Dawsongroup. Photograph: Getty Images

Ireland’s longest-running truck and van rental company, Dan Ryan Truck Rental, is to be acquired by British asset hire company Dawsongroup.

In a joint statement by both companies, the acquisition was described as “a significant milestone in Dawsongroup’s growth strategy” which provides “a strong platform for expansion beyond the UK, as Dawsongroup pursues its ambition to build a broader European presence.”

Dawsongroup itself was acquired last year by KKR, a leading US investment fund with over $700 billion (€615 billion) in assets.

The two firms confirmed Dan Ryan Truck Rental will continue to operate under its own name and as a separate business within its soon-to-be British parent company. The finalisation of the acquisition remains subject to customary regulatory approval.

Latest company accounts filed by Dan Ryan Truck Rental Limited in May 2025 showed the company generated €23.14 million in revenue over the 15 months leading up to December 2024 and earned €1.3 million in pretax profit.

Taking into account the revenue figure accumulated over 15 months, it was nonetheless a significant 59 per cent increase from the previous 12-month period that ended in September 2023.

The truck rental company employed 34 people in total, the filings show., The average salary in the company was just under €82,000.

Filings from Dawsongroup in June 2025 revealed steady growth in revenue of the last five years, although a notable decrease in pretax profit from 2023 to 2024.

The London-based firm took in £407.4 million (€477 million) in revenue in 2024 alongside £66.2 million in pretax profit. While the revenue figure was a £15 million increase from the previous year, its earnings before tax fell by £18.9 million.

Dan Ryan Truck Rental’s managing director, Wayne Boylan, described its acquisition by Dawsongroup as “an exciting milestone”.

“Joining Dawsongroup gives us the scale, expertise and investment to support the next stage of our growth while preserving the values and identity that have shaped the business,” he said.

“Our customers will continue to deal with the same experienced team they know and trust,” he went on, adding that “it is very much business as usual” for the firm.

Dawsongroup’s chief executive, Malcolm Wilson, said “the acquisition provides Dawsongroup with a high quality and well-established platform in Ireland and represents an important step in our growth strategy, allowing Dawsongroup to enter several new market areas”.

Commercial director of Dawsongroup, Nick Reynolds, continued that the truck rental company “is a fantastic business, and its success is a credit to the whole team who have worked tirelessly to make the business synonymous with customer service and quality.”

“We have been impressed by the strength of the business, its team and its position in the Irish market,” he said.